Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Creative Director Leaves Naughty Dog

The creative director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Shaun Escayg has left Naughty Dog after seven years with the developer.
Seven years ago I joined the talented team at @Naughty_Dog on a project still in its infancy, The Last Of Us. Well, the rest is history. Left Behind, Uncharted 4 were fleeting and Uncharted The Lost Legacy pushed my creative growth even further- I will miss all my dogs.— Shaun Escayg (@ShaunEscayg) January 3, 2018
He posted a picture with the Avengers logo on Instagram saying "to new adventures - bring it 2018!" This suggests he has been hired by Crystal Dynamics to work on their upcoming Avengers game.
Makes you wonder why they are all running away from ND... not a good sign since it's literally during the development of Tlou part 2
That makes me worried af. I don't think it has anything to do with development problems though, might be just a coincidence.
Absolutly normal for any company. We hear more about ND as they are one of the hottest teams out there. Doubt that there is anything we should be worried about.
Exactly, there's also only so much space for growth for an individual within one company. It will be much more significant news when Neil Druckmann moves on, and he will, maybe even after TLOU2. There's suspicions he may even take his career into the film industry.
Wishing him all the best in his future career. As for ND, it is always good to have new people with fresh ideas in team.
There goes another one. Hopefully he has better luck than Amy Hennig.
