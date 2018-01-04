Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Creative Director Leaves Naughty Dog - News

The creative director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Shaun Escayg has left Naughty Dog after seven years with the developer.

Seven years ago I joined the talented team at @Naughty_Dog on a project still in its infancy, The Last Of Us. Well, the rest is history. Left Behind, Uncharted 4 were fleeting and Uncharted The Lost Legacy pushed my creative growth even further- I will miss all my dogs. — Shaun Escayg (@ShaunEscayg) January 3, 2018

He posted a picture with the Avengers logo on Instagram saying "to new adventures - bring it 2018!" This suggests he has been hired by Crystal Dynamics to work on their upcoming Avengers game.

