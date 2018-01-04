Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Creative Director Leaves Naughty Dog

by William D'Angelo, posted 57 minutes ago / 267 Views

The creative director of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Shaun Escayg has left Naughty Dog after seven years with the developer.

He posted a picture with the Avengers logo on Instagram saying "to new adventures - bring it 2018!" This suggests he has been hired by Crystal Dynamics to work on their upcoming Avengers game. 

xMetroid
xMetroid (49 minutes ago)

Makes you wonder why they are all running away from ND... not a good sign since it's literally during the development of Tlou part 2

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (47 minutes ago)

That makes me worried af. I don't think it has anything to do with development problems though, might be just a coincidence.

hunter_alien
hunter_alien (40 minutes ago)

Absolutly normal for any company. We hear more about ND as they are one of the hottest teams out there. Doubt that there is anything we should be worried about.

Dallinor
Dallinor (19 minutes ago)

Exactly, there's also only so much space for growth for an individual within one company. It will be much more significant news when Neil Druckmann moves on, and he will, maybe even after TLOU2. There's suspicions he may even take his career into the film industry.

GoldenHand80
GoldenHand80 (50 minutes ago)

Wishing him all the best in his future career. As for ND, it is always good to have new people with fresh ideas in team.

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (53 minutes ago)

;-;

Nem
Nem (54 minutes ago)

There goes another one. Hopefully he has better luck than Amy Hennig.

