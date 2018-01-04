Switch Surpasses Wii to Become Fastest-Selling Home Video Game Console in US History - News

The Nintendo Switch has surpassed the Wii to become the fastest-selling home video game console in US history, announced Nintendo. The hybrid console launched on March 3, 2017 and in 10 months has sold more than 4.8 million units.

"Fans across the country have experienced the joy of playing their favorite games at home or on the go," said Reggie Fils-Aime, Nintendo of America’s President and COO. "Now that many more people have received Nintendo Switch systems for the holidays, we look forward to bringing them fun new surprises in 2018 and beyond."





More than 60 percent of Switch owners have Super Mario Odyssey, and over 55 percent own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. More than 50 percent of owners also have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 20 percent own Splatoon 2.

More than 300 games from third-party developers have been released for the Switch.

