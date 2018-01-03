Enterbrain President: Monster Hunter: World Could Sell 10 Million Units, Final Fantasy XV Ships 7 Million Units - News

Hirokazu Hamamura, president of Weekly Famitsu’s publisher Enterbrain, in a recent interview with Mantan Web discussed video game sales.

Hamamura said that Nintendo did not expect the Switch to sell as many units as it has been doing in Japan, and the PlayStation 4 is also selling well thanks to games like Final Fantasy XV and Dragon Quest XI.

He said that he heard Final Fantasy XV has now shipped seven million units worldwide and that he considers the game a "huge success."

Monster Hunter: World has the potential to sell 10 million units worldwide lifetime, he added. The Windows PC release on Steam will help increase sales of the game.

Monster Hunter: World will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26 and for Windows PC in fall 2018.

