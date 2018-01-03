Free-to-Play Action Brawler Hyper Universe Launches for PC on January 17 - News

Independent Studio Cwavesoft and Nexon America have announced the free-to-play action brawler Hyper Universe will launch for Windows PC via Steam on January 17. The game has been available for Steam Early Access since August 2017.

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Leave the grind and start the brawl. Hyper Universe deftly combines action-packed combat and team-based strategic gameplay. With an outrageous cast of characters assembled from every corner of the galaxy, prepare for a gaming experience that’s out of this world!



Your Brawl

Crush the competition. No matter if your game is melee, ranged, or support, you’ll experience epic fast-paced battles and non-stop action on every corner of the battlefield.



Your Strategy

Team up and throw down. Equip the perfect gear for battle, then dive into 4v4 team-based strategic combat. Take down monsters, minions, defense towers, and conquer the enemy team’s base to claim victory.



Your Squad

Release your inner Hyper. Whether you prefer unleashing the Kraken or raining giant snowmen down upon your foes, choose from a diverse roster of over 40 playable characters to assemble your intergalactic dream team.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

