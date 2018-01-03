Turn-Based Strategy Game Ambition of the Slimes Coming to Switch - News

posted 3 hours ago

Flyhigh Works announced via Twitter they are working with Circle Entertainment and Altair Works to port the turn-based strategy game Ambition of the Slimes to Nintendo Switch in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

A release date and more information will be released soon.





Ambition of the Slimes is also available on the Nintendo 3DS and Windows PC.

