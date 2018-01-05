Best Fighting Game of 2017 - ArticleDaniel Carreras, posted 7 hours ago / 1,094 Views
2017 has been a fantastic year for the fighting genre, with a mixture of interesting new IP and the return of blockbuster legacy franchises, each giving it their all on the latest generation of consoles. Nintendo surprised and delighted with Arms, while Namco Bandai, Capcom and NetherRealm Studios all continued to show why they're considered giants in the genre, releasing some of the best fighting games of recent years.
The Shortlist:
Arms
Injustice 2
Tekken 7
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
The Winner:
Tekken 7
Unbelievably, it's been almost eight years since a new mainline Tekken game last graced consoles, but in 2017 the series returned to deliver a knock-out blow, with gorgeous graphics, interesting characters, well-received new fighting systems, and a uniquely quirky Tekken story. It's VGChartz's pick for Best Fighting Game of 2017.
More Articles
As a Tekken player, I agree with this but since release they really have to put in some work. Arms and Injustice have had loads of updates and cool new characters, while Tekken has had Tekken bowl (which you have to pay for) and 1 new character so far, they haven't even re-added 'Team Battle' even though everyone keeps asking.
I don't give a crap about team battle and I guess it's pretty hard to add characters with such a complete and balanced roster already, but more frequent updates would definitely be good for the game. At least give us new cosmetics crap lol
- +2
I really thought Injustice 2 would take this one. Tekken didn't really do it for me where as Injustice 2 did. Good job for tekken for taking VG's Crown.
I ve loved tekken my whole life.I was worried it would be a lootbox riddled mess, but im glad it wasn’t like that.Yeah there are lootboxes but only cosmetic.Aside for that this is my favourite tekken game after 5.I have alot of nostalgic memories with tekken 5 and i love the music n maps, but when it comes to core fighting teknen 7 is the best.
I'm surprised it didn't go to Injustice 2, but only because everyone I know plays the crap out of it. I'm glad to see it go to Tekken 7, though.
Wow Bandai has really made great moves like damn!
Cute that ARMS made the list here when it's been treated pretty dismissively by other outlets. For what it's worth I found ARMS pretty good but I'm not a fighting game fan and those two facts may be closely related.
6 Comments