Best Fighting Game of 2017 - Article

2017 has been a fantastic year for the fighting genre, with a mixture of interesting new IP and the return of blockbuster legacy franchises, each giving it their all on the latest generation of consoles. Nintendo surprised and delighted with Arms, while Namco Bandai, Capcom and NetherRealm Studios all continued to show why they're considered giants in the genre, releasing some of the best fighting games of recent years.





The Shortlist:





Arms









Injustice 2









Tekken 7





Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite









The Winner:





Tekken 7





Unbelievably, it's been almost eight years since a new mainline Tekken game last graced consoles, but in 2017 the series returned to deliver a knock-out blow, with gorgeous graphics, interesting characters, well-received new fighting systems, and a uniquely quirky Tekken story. It's VGChartz's pick for Best Fighting Game of 2017.

