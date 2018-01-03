Grave Danger: The Ultimate Edition Coming to Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC in Q3 2018 - News

/ 461 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Spotted Shark Studios announced its Windows PC side-scrolling co-op platformer Grave Danger is getting an Ultimate Edition in Q3 2018.

Grave Danger: The Ultimate Edition will release for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

WANTED: Dead AND Alive! Dante, Malice, and Elliot have all been cast as outlaws, and it's up to you to help them clear their names. In a world that wants you both Dead AND Alive, there's no rest for the living and or unliving. Switch between these three unique characters, mastering their movements and attacks, and guiding them further into the story.



Play Single player or Co-op to solve puzzles! Enlist your friends to control all three characters locally, utilizing them to their maximum potential. If you can't play with a friend or want the completely single player experience, that's fine too; switch between co-op or single player at any time.



Teamwork is essential in Grave Danger. Each character must pull their weight and traverse the world to safety. Dante the cowboy is capable of climbing vertical walls. Malice the reaper can float horizontally across chasms and through narrow and dangerous areas. Elliot the wizard has magical elevation and can jump again once mid-air.

Key Features:

Mind-challenging puzzles!

Beautifully crafted worlds.

Local Co-op, have a friend join in at any time!

Switch between three unique and quirky characters.

Challenge yourself with time-trial and perfect level runs.

Full Controller & Big Picture support.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles