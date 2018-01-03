PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Global Lifetime Sales – November 2017 - Sales

/ 1,630 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Switch Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in November 2017 shows a huge increase in sales for all three consoles. The release of the Xbox One X helped push Xbox One sales above the Switch for the first time. PlayStation 4 also had its best November ever.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 69 million mark, the Xbox One the 34 million mark and the Switch the nine million mark. The PS4 has sold 69.64 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 34.16 million units, and the Switch 9.10 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 62 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 30 percent, and the Switch eight percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 69,635,004

Xbox One Total Sales: 34,156,108

Switch Total Sales: 9,103,150

During the month of November 2017, the PS4 outsold the Xbox One by 1.02 million units for the month and the Switch by 1.79 million units. The Xbox One outsold the Switch by 768,621 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up 352,636 units and the Xbox One is up 947,170 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 45 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 32 percent of the consoles sold, and the Switch 23 percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 3,603,646

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 2,582,648

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,814,027

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers. Sony also announced the PlayStation 4 has sold 70.6 million as of December 3 and Nintendo announced the Switch has sold 10 million units as of December 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles