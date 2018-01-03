Xeodrifter Coming to Switch - News

/ 428 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Developer Atooi revealed earlier this week that it will release at least three games for the Nintendo Switch in 2018.

They have now revealed via Twitter that the first of the titles will be the 2D Metroidvania platformer Xeodrifter. More details will be released soon.

Xeodrifter released in December 2014 for the Nintendo 3DS and Windows PC and later released for the PlayStation 4, Wii U and PlayStation Vita.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles