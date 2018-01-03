Tony Hawk 5 Designer: Backlash Sealed the Deal on the Series for a While - News

/ 721 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Former Neversoft Entertainment designer Chris Rausch in an interview with Game Brain (via PSU) talked about the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise.

With the poor reception of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 there won't be any new games in the franchise for a while. The game was originally going to be a $20 download, however, the publisher decided to make the game a $50 retail release.

"I think that the Tony Hawk 5 game really sealed the deal for a while, which is a bummer because you know there’s an audience out there," he said.

"It sold enough, it certainly sold better than Shred, but when I first heard about that game and I saw what it was and got a chance to check it out! At the time it was supposed to be a $20 download, and somewhere along the line later they decided we’re going to put it in a box and charge $50.

"And that was another thing that really hurt the outlook for it and the reputation for it. People would have been more forgiving if it was a little cheaper, but I think it was one of those things where you know you have the audience, you know they want more and you just don’t give them something that’s worthy; and then all the suits decide, well people don’t want skateboarding games any more. Well, yes they do, they want a better one, one that’s a lot cooler."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles