Dragon Quest Builders Gets Switch Screenshots - News

by, posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new set of screenshots for the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Quest Builders.





Dragon Quest Builders will launch for the Nintendo Switch on February 9 in North America and Europe, and March 1 in Japan.

View more screenshots below:

