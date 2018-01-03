The Legend of Bum-bo Delayed to First Half of 2018 - News

posted 12 hours ago

Edmund McMillen, developer of Super Meat Boy and The Binding of Isaac, announced via Twitter his next game, The Legend of Bum-bo, has been delayed to the first half of 2018.





"For those wondering what’s new with The Legend of Bum-bo, [James Id] and I have expanded the game a bit and pushed its release back to the first half of 2018. Expect news and a teaser trailer by Feb," said McMillen.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

