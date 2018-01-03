Splatoon 2 Gets Octobrush Nouveau to Start 2018 - News

Nintendo has updated Splatoon 2 to kick off the new year with adding in the Octobrush Nouveau.

"In honor of a brand-new calendar year, reports are in that the Octobrush Nouveau will become available later this evening," read the blog post. "This bristling beauty matches the stats of the Octobrush but has a kit that encourages a supportive playstyle.

"It comes with Squid Beakons to help expand your teammates’ options, and Tenta Missiles to lay down some covering fire. After all, the best way to start off the new year is with a bang!"

Splatoon 2 is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

