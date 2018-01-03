Nintendo Delays Release of 64GB Game Cards to 2019 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 1,284 Views
Nintendo has told developers that the 64GB game cards for the Switch have been delayed until 2019 and will be stuck with the 32GB game cards for now.
Up to now the 32GB game cards have not been an issue as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are both under 16GB.
Thanks The Wall Street Journal.
With 3rd parties using the smallest size with partial downloads and 1st party games rarely coming close to 16 gigs, does it even matter?
Yeah, it kinda does.
Hopefully flash prices fall soon.
Who would use them though if 3rd parties still wont use the 32 gig cards? A price drop could help but you have to admit there is a trend here.
32 gig cards are probably still expensive, so maybe that's why 3rd party developers ers are not using them.
The Switch is still in its first year.
Developers haven't had the time to bring over the larger titles yet.
How big is GTAV, if that ever comes to the Switch, you can be sure it won't fit on a 16GB card (Probably landing in-between the 32 - 64GB mark).
How about a cut-down RDR2 port.
Games seem to be growing in size, year on year.
Publishers may be hesitant to put a large title on the Switch, if the game cannot fit, fully on a single cartridge.
They could potentially see it as a barrier to entry that their potential consumers will not be willing to climb.
If Nintendo wants to have a chance at getting the larger third party titles onto the Switch, they need: larger, cheaper cards, to house such titles.
Also, having larger cards, will allow Nintendo to develop larger games, file-size wise.
Disappointing, though 32GB should be enough for any game in 2018.
I don’t think it will make that much of a difference since you can download more data if necessary. But my question is can’t they just have another company make the larger capacity card.
Switch appears to use compression and the assets are lower quality. So even if a 64GB was available, developers are rarely going to use them. Smaller carts are cheaper so they will opt for smaller carts.
Wtf!? What's the hold-up!?
Just in time for the new Switch model :P
