Nintendo Delays Release of 64GB Game Cards to 2019 - News

posted 12 hours ago

Nintendo has told developers that the 64GB game cards for the Switch have been delayed until 2019 and will be stuck with the 32GB game cards for now.

Up to now the 32GB game cards have not been an issue as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey are both under 16GB.

Thanks The Wall Street Journal.

