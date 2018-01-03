Lawbreakers' Publisher Writes the Game Off as a Loss, Blames PUBG - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 854 Views
Lawbreakers' publisher Nexon has written the game off as a loss and has at least partially blamed the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.
"We will not be accruing any other impairment loss pertaining to Lawbreakers in the future," Nexon’s CFO Shiro Uemura told investors during a Q&A.
"Our results in North America in the third quarter were below our outlook, mainly due to the sales from LawBreakers being below our expectations," he added. "LawBreakers is a unique FPS developed for core users.
"We had very high expectations for its launch; however, the timing of its launch turned out to be unfortunate, specifically the blockbuster PC online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds came out right about the same time, making the market environment very tough for first-person shooters in general and for LawBreakers."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
PUBG not only was on a different console but was a totally different genre. It is really easier to blame someone else than admit your failures...
Not releasing the the game on the platform where most of the "fans" of Cliffy are was a stupid move. Also the lack of advertisement and character design just not many cared about didn't help. I would say Overwatch killed it more than PubG, though. Even when they always tried to tell everyone that they are so different, most still compared them and just chose Overwatch to play.
Lol, PUBG wasn't even on PS4 and Lawbreakers flopped on PS4 as well. While PUBG competition on PC may be a factor in Lawbreakers flopping, it's far from the only factor. There's the poor optimization on PS4, the lack of an Xbox release when Cliffy B had a built up fanbase on Xbox already thanks to Gears, the erroneous belief many core gamers had that it was just a copy of Overwatch (even though it entered development before Blizzard announced Overwatch).
They did say it performed better on the PS4 sales wise in another interview. So maybe they expected the PC version to do better.
He also turned his back on PC gaming for a number of years with Xbox and paid that price in the end, but also decided this time to abandon Xbox as well. He ignored releasing it on XB1 and now he's paying for it. Meanwhile, PuB is set to release on up to 3 systems, while his game only targets two. It's his own fault.
Always knew that Cliffy B was an overrated one trick pony. The game was a soulless piece of shit. Its that simple.
Honestly I blame the aesthetic. It looked like a decent competitive shooter with some novel mechanics but visually it was so unappealing and uninviting. More and better marketing would have helped, too.
heh, blaming another game for their own game's failure.
