Lawbreakers' Publisher Writes the Game Off as a Loss, Blames PUBG - News

posted 12 hours ago

Lawbreakers' publisher Nexon has written the game off as a loss and has at least partially blamed the success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

"We will not be accruing any other impairment loss pertaining to Lawbreakers in the future," Nexon’s CFO Shiro Uemura told investors during a Q&A.





"Our results in North America in the third quarter were below our outlook, mainly due to the sales from LawBreakers being below our expectations," he added. "LawBreakers is a unique FPS developed for core users.

"We had very high expectations for its launch; however, the timing of its launch turned out to be unfortunate, specifically the blockbuster PC online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds came out right about the same time, making the market environment very tough for first-person shooters in general and for LawBreakers."

