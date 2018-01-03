Microsoft Stops Production of the Kinect Adapter for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X - News

Microsoft has stopped production of the Kinect Adapter that was required to connect the Xbox One Kinect to an Xbox One S, Xbox One X or Windows device.

"After careful consideration, we decided to stop manufacturing the Xbox Kinect Adapter to focus attention on launching new, higher fan-requested gaming accessories across Xbox One and Windows 10," a Microsoft spokesperson told Polygon.

The adapter was available for free to Xbox One S owners who upgraded from an Xbox One. However, that ended in March 2017. The adapter was then available for $39.99.

