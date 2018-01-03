Monster Hunter: World Coming to PC in Fall 2018 - News

Monster Hunter: World producer Ryozo Tsujimoyo announced via Twitter the game is being optimized for Windows PC and will release in fall 2018.

Monster Hunter: World will also launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 26, 2018.

