Puzzle Shooter Cold Iron Coming to VR on January 30 - News

/ 136 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Catch & Release announced the puzzle shooter, Cold Iron, will release for the PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive on January 30, 2018.

View the teaser trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Awaken the power of Cold Iron, a demonic pistol possessed by a hungry spirit. Dance with the deadliest duelists in the world's first virtual reality puzzle shooter.

Key Features:

Puzzle Shooter: The most lethal challenge in VR--speed, accuracy, and cunning combine for a heart-pounding adventure.

Action Packed: Split-second showdowns against notorious outlaws, sorcerers, and unstoppable killing machines.

The Weird West: Forge a dark pact with Cold Iron to avenge your father's murder.

All The World's A Stage: A complete narrative experience told in bite-sized VR chunks, Cold Iron is a story rich with gripping voice acting and thought-provoking characters.

Into Another Dimension: Explore new worlds filled with lightning-fast gunfighters and long-forgotten beasts.

The Future Is Here: Cold Iron is a new genre for a new medium. Experience it exclusively in virtual reality.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles