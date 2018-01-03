Fire Pro Wrestling World Coming to PS4 This Summer - News

Spike Chunsoft announced the retro-inspired wresting title Fire Pro Wrestling World will come to the PlayStation 4 this Summer.

The developer has partnered with the New Japan Pro Wrestling association to bring its wrestlers into the game. A story mode is also in development.





Fire Pro Wrestling World was released in early access for Windows PC in July 2017 before getting a release in December.

