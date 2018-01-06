Best Art Direction of 2017

by Brandon J. Wysocki, posted 5 hours ago / 675 Views

From the colorful charm of the Mushroom Kingdom to the weathered and worn dystopias of City 17 and Rapture, along with their unique and interesting inhabitants, art direction breathes life and nuance into gaming worlds – elevating the experience to make it more convincing, engrossing, and/or enchanting.  Here are the games exhibiting the Best Art Direction of 2017.

 

The Shortlist:
 

Cuphead



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
 


Horizon Zero Dawn

Persona 5

 



The Winner:


Cuphead, with its 1930s inspired art style and animation, is truly something to behold.  Featuring a delightful variety in both character and world design, all brought to life with a distinct and bedazzling style, Cuphead stands out because of its terrific art direction, and is VGChartz's pick for Best Art Direction of 2017.


11 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (4 hours ago)

What a year for this category, all are so good! I agree with Cuphead, though. Just the time it must have taken draw each individual sprite for the animation to end up so fluid and lively.

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (4 hours ago)

As much as i adore persona 5, the best art direction definitely goes to cuphead

Luke888
Luke888 (4 hours ago)

Congrats to Cuphead ! deserved win, shout-out to ARMS, Zelda and Persona 5 though

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (4 hours ago)

I love Zelda's art style, but I have to agree. Cuphead's art direction is not just different, it's also beautifully executed.

NoirSon
NoirSon (1 hour ago)

Watching some of the boss fights and how the bosses radically change or the animation alone, it is obvious Cuphead is the true winner in art direction. Various games looked great this year but Cuphead hate or love its difficulty is pretty much a masterpiece.

WhatATimeToBeAlive
WhatATimeToBeAlive (2 hours ago)

I was positively surprised that Zelda didn't won even though this was decided by voting.

BraLoD
BraLoD (2 hours ago)

Any of those are worth it, so Kudos Cuphead

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (3 hours ago)

Think that's the one that looks the worst :O

Zkuq
Zkuq (37 minutes ago)

Ah, the age of downvoting differing opinions. I disagree with you yet I still couldn't possibly downvote.

pokoko
pokoko (8 minutes ago)

Yeah, this downvote thing only serves to push away anyone who disagrees with popular opinion.

Azuren
Azuren (3 hours ago)

I would call what HZD had to be anything worthy of an art direction award. I mean, it looked fantastic...ally normal. Great graphics, boring at direction. Zelda had a similar issue: we get it, you like cell shading. There was nothing else outstanding about it. This was pretty much a competition between Persona 5's UI and the entire game of Cuphead. While P5's UI was a breath of fresh air, Cuphead is just on another level.

Heavenly_King
Heavenly_King (4 hours ago)

cuphead is 2D or 2.5D??

LuccaCardoso1
LuccaCardoso1 (4 hours ago)

2D

Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (4 hours ago)

Splatoon 2 won !

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (50 minutes ago)

Nani?!

