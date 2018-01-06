Best Art Direction of 2017 - Article

From the colorful charm of the Mushroom Kingdom to the weathered and worn dystopias of City 17 and Rapture, along with their unique and interesting inhabitants, art direction breathes life and nuance into gaming worlds – elevating the experience to make it more convincing, engrossing, and/or enchanting. Here are the games exhibiting the Best Art Direction of 2017.





The Shortlist:





Cuphead













The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild









Horizon Zero Dawn













Persona 5

















The Winner:









Cuphead





Cuphead, with its 1930s inspired art style and animation, is truly something to behold. Featuring a delightful variety in both character and world design, all brought to life with a distinct and bedazzling style, Cuphead stands out because of its terrific art direction, and is VGChartz's pick for Best Art Direction of 2017.

