Super Mario Odyssey Tops 3 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail in 3 Weeks - Sales

by, posted 48 minutes ago

The 3D platform-adventure game from publisher and developer Nintendo - Super Mario Odyssey - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed three million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 11, 2017.

Super Mario Odyssey sold 447,442 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 3,277,178 units. It took the game just three weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game had sold best in the US with 1,326,116 units sold (40%), compared to 895,008 units sold in Europe (27%) and 712,742 units in Japan (22%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game had sold an estimated 142,563 units in the UK, 210,836 units in Germany, and 207,734 units in France.

Super Mario Odyssey released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on October 27.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

