Rocket League Tops 40 Million Players - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 5 hours ago / 1,119 Views
Psyonix has announced via Twitter that its hit multiplayer game Rocket League has now surpassed 40 million players worldwide.
Rocket League still shows no signs of slowing down, almost two and a half years since it first launched, as it recently released on the Nintendo Switch and was a Platinum best-seller on Steam's best-sellers list for 2017.
Rocket League is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
This has got to be one of the most addicting games in recent memory. -GAMING DISORDER NINJA APPROVED-
Unstoppable machine.
I wonder how much it sold on the Switch so far.
I am guessing about 500k by now as it as been doing better than odyssey for a lot of weeks
