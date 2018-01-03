Rocket League Tops 40 Million Players - News

Psyonix has announced via Twitter that its hit multiplayer game Rocket League has now surpassed 40 million players worldwide.

Rocket League still shows no signs of slowing down, almost two and a half years since it first launched, as it recently released on the Nintendo Switch and was a Platinum best-seller on Steam's best-sellers list for 2017.

Rocket League is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

