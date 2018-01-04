Best Racing Game of 2017 - Article

It’s been an unusual year for the racing scene. On the one hand it was set to be one of the best of the generation, with major entries in a number of acclaimed franchises all releasing in 2017, featuring gorgeous cars, better graphics, and a wide variety of gameplay types. On the other hand many of these releases were marred by a disappointing lack of content, or were plagued by the lootbox issues that caused such a ruckus throughout the industry this year. Although they may not have been as good as we hoped or expected, the releases that made the shortlist for this year's Best Racing Game were nonetheless worthy of some recognition and still managed to provide excellent gameplay experiences.

The Shortlist:





Gran Turismo Sport

Forza Motorsport 7





Project CARS 2





Redout









The Winner:





Forza Motorsport 7





Despite controversial lootbox elements that ended up being lost in the mist of Battlefront II's own lootbox controversy the following month, Forza 7 managed to impress with its core gameplay, splendid graphics, an enormous number of cars and tracks, and an extensive career mode. Add to that highly customisable multiplayer, offering countless hours of replayability, and it's no great surprise that Forza 7 managed to narrowly cross the finish line in first place, and is VGChartz's Best Racing Game of 2017.

