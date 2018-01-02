Sumo Digital Acquires CCP Games’ Newcastle Studio - News

posted 7 hours ago

Sumo Digital, developer of Crackdown 3 and Dead Island 2, announced it has acquired CCP Games’ Newcastle studio, developer of EVE: Valkyrie.

34 employees with Studio Director Owen O'Brien have transferred to Sumo Digital and will remain in Newcastle to be the fourth studio for the developer.





"As we continue to expand this was a great opportunity to bring an experienced, talented and tight-knit team on board," said Paul Porter, Managing Director of Sumo Digital.

Hilmar Veigar Pétursson, CEO of CCP Games added, "Sumo Digital is a great home for the team in Newcastle. As we say goodbye to our former colleagues we know that they will do great things there, and we can’t wait to see what they do next."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

