Doom for Switch Sells an Estimated 81,000 Units First Week at Retail

The first-person shooter from publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software - Doom - sold 80,897 units first week at retail on the Nintendo Switch, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 11.

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 47,364 units sold (59%), compared to 21,877 units sold in Europe (27%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 3,564 units in the UK, 4,851 units in Germany, and 5,301 units in France.

To compare, Doom sold 455,607 units in its first week on the PlayStation 4 and 205,127 units on the Xbox One. The PlayStation 4 version has sold 2.26 million units to date, while the Xbox One version has sold 1.10 million units.





Doom released for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 10, 2017. It also released worldwide on May 13, 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

