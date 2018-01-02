Brawlout Sells 50,000 Units on Switch in 2 Weeks - News

/ 738 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Angry Mob Games announced Brawlout has sold over 50,000 units on the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in its first two weeks.

"Brawlout passed 50K players on Nintendo Switch in its first 2 weeks," said the developer.

"Nintendo, and especially all you brawlers out there, you’re all amazing and we love every single one of you!! THANK YOU and expect tons more Brawlout action coming your way in 2018!"

Brawlout released on the Switch on December 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles