Sonic Forces Sells an Estimated 234,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,408 Views
The platform game from publisher Sega and developer Sonic Team - Sonic Forces - sold 234,032 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 11.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the Nintendo Switch with 117,083 units sold (50%), compared to 87,659 units sold on the PlayStation 4 (37%) and 29,290 units sold on the Xbox One (13%).
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
That's actually not that bad. Generations did about the same first week on 360/PS3 and went on to sell about 3m lifetime on those 2 platforms, and console digital is higher now than it was in 2011 so actual first week on XB1/PS4/Switch combined is likely over 300k with digital. That being said, Forces didn't review as well as Generations did and that will likely affect it's legs, so I don't see it getting anywhere near Generations.
For reference, VGC has Generations at 123k first week on 360 and 104k first week on PS3, and those numbers include US and EU (but not Japan, where the game released later). Console digital was only around 5-10% back in 2011, now it's at around 40%.
- +1
To be honest Sonic Generation sales were not impressive. They were ok. That last Sonic game to impress sales wise was Unleashed. Over 5 million.
- 0
Honestly, Sonic Boom's sales were impressive to me. 300k for broken, almost non-playable game, full priced and on a dead console is pretty impressive hahahahaha
- +1
Don't forget, it launched for $40, not full price. This game will likely do alright but unless it finds tremendous long term support on the Switch, I don't see it matching or surpassing Generations and some of the best selling Sonic titles.
- 0
I seem to recall Generations being $40 on release as well. But yeah, I agree that it won't have the legs of Generations since it didn't review as well. 2m lifetime across all 4 platforms should eventually happen I think, might even approach 3m. Certainly won't reach the 5.5m that Generations has sold across all 4 platforms.
- 0
That's 234.000 units too much.
The fanbase should climb down from the high horse and accept in which league Sonic plays now. These numbers are pretty okay, and the game seems to be pretty okay, too. Deal with it, fanbase. Your insane expectations will not be met anymore.
Sales might be better if it reviewed better. Not a critical success. I was hoping it might have some of that magic that people liked about Sonic Generations.
It surpassed the sales of Generations in its first week, and is a great improvement in the last four games, Lost World, Rise of Lyric, Shattered Crystal and Fire & Ice, the Forces will surpass the 3 million units
SEGA have been doing a terrible job at handling this franchise. 230k first week is terrible for such an iconic series. I'll be surprised if this games crosses 700k tbh
Horrible. Absolutely horrible. Will reach 1 million, but will struggle even with 4 platforms.
Do you really think it will cross 1 million? Even with the terrible reception it had from critics and fans?
- -1
Shadow, Sonic 06, Unleashed, All those experimental Wii Sonic games all eventually managed 1 million with bad reception. 06 nearly hit 3. Forces will eventually get there through discounts.
- 0
I dunno. The game is already heavily discounted. Had PSN discounts for Christmas too.
Maybe it will get there in the bargain bin, but it's not guaranteed at all. I have doubts.
- 0
It will sell 1 million eventually. I can see this game getting real cheap in the futue and that'll help. But while this is not Lost World/Boom levels of flop,it is still abysmal for such a big franchise.
- 0
7 Comments