Sonic Forces Sells an Estimated 234,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

The platform game from publisher Sega and developer Sonic Team - Sonic Forces - sold 234,032 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 11.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the Nintendo Switch with 117,083 units sold (50%), compared to 87,659 units sold on the PlayStation 4 (37%) and 29,290 units sold on the Xbox One (13%).





Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 98,279 units sold (42%), compared to 59,579 units sold in Europe (25%) and 10,609 units sold in Japan (5%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 22,817 units in the UK, 15,402 units in Germany, and 14,551 units in France.





Sonic Forces released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in North America and Europe on November 7 and in Japan on November 9.

