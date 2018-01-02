PUBG, GTAV, Rocket League, The Witcher III, and More Top 2017 Steam Sales - News

/ 616 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Valve has released the Steam best-sellers list for 2017 and ranked the games in categories of Platinum, Gold and Silver. The games in each category, however, have not been ranked in order of sales.

Here is the list of Platinum best-sellers:

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Counter-Strike Global Offensive

H1Z1

Grand Theft Auto V

Ark: Survival Evolved

Dota 2

Divinity: Original Sin II

Rainbow Six: Siege

Warframe

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Rocket League

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt





Here is the list of best-selling VR games:

Onward

Raw Data

Job Simulator

AudioShield

Space Pirate Trainer

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

Arizona Sunshine

Tilt Brush (by Google)

Fallout 4 VR

Gorn

SuperHot VR

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality

Read the complete list here

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles