PUBG, GTAV, Rocket League, The Witcher III, and More Top 2017 Steam Sales - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 616 Views
Valve has released the Steam best-sellers list for 2017 and ranked the games in categories of Platinum, Gold and Silver. The games in each category, however, have not been ranked in order of sales.
Here is the list of Platinum best-sellers:
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Counter-Strike Global Offensive
- H1Z1
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Dota 2
- Divinity: Original Sin II
- Rainbow Six: Siege
- Warframe
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Rocket League
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Onward
- Raw Data
- Job Simulator
- AudioShield
- Space Pirate Trainer
- Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades
- Arizona Sunshine
- Tilt Brush (by Google)
- Fallout 4 VR
- Gorn
- SuperHot VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-Ality
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
It's impressive that GTA V, R6 Siege, Witcher 3, and Rocket League all made platinum tier in 2017, when all 4 of them released in 2015.
ACcording to Steamspy, Rocket League has sold about 6.7 million on PC alone. Definitely the sales surprise of 2015 :-)
Crazy how GTA V is still a Top 5 seller after such a long time.
Most of those games didn't come out in 2017. That's very impressive! As for GTAV....what can I say? The game is a sales beast! I wonder how much longer it can keep showing up in bestseller lists?
Something something, just MMO's, MOBAs, shooters and early access titles.
5 Comments