Pokémon GO Coming to China - News

/ 206 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Pokémon GO is finally getting a release in China a year and a half after the game took off around the world.

Niantic has partnered with Chinese publisher NetEase to bring the game to the country in the second half of 2018, according to the Financial Times.

Pokémon GO was banned in China one year ago due to concerns from the Chinese government over national security and public safety.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles