Kojima: Death Stranding Development Going Smoothly - News

/ 178 Views

by, posted 41 minutes ago

Hideo Kojima in an interview with Dengeki discussed the development of his next game - Death Stranding - and how smoothly the development has gone so far.

"Ever since December 2016 we had not published new information, and there ought to be many fans who were getting worried or even imagining many things, but please rest assured," said Kojima.

"Currently, we have surpassed the experiment phase, and by entering the next step, we’re feeling the response to the new gameplay.

"In the schedule of the overall gaming industry, normally it would take about 3 to 5 years to develop a game with everything already prepared beforehand: organization, human resources, game system, engine, tools, etc. But we prepared them while producing the game in parallel. While doing that, we’re proceeding smoothly towards the schedule we have decided on. Everyone at our partner [company] SIE also said: 'We’ve never seen [someone] making [a game] with a pace as fast as this.'"

Thanks PlayStationLifeStyle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles