Call of Duty: WWII Remains Atop the UK Charts for the 9th Consecutive Week - News

Call of Duty: WWII has spent a ninth consecutive week at the top of the UK charts to end 2017, according to Chart-Track for the week ending December 30.

That ties Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for the record for most consecutive weeks at the top of the UK charts. It is still two weeks away from Black Ops III, Which spent 11 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the charts.





Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

Call of Duty: WWII FIFA 18 Star Wars Battlefront II Assassin's Creed Origins Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Odyssey The Sims 4 Gran Turismo Sport Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

