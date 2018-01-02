PUBG CEO Wants Game on All Platforms, But Sony is 'Very Strict' on Quality - News

/ 381 Views

by, posted 59 minutes ago

The developer of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, PUBG Corp, wants the game on all platforms, however, that won't be happening for sometime.

CEO of PUBG Corp Chang Han Kim said that he wants the game on the PlayStation 4, however, Sony is strict when it come to the quality of games and does not do early access.





"As it’s going to be an exclusive title on Xbox One for some time, we’d like to focus on completing the Xbox One PUBG for now," said Kim. "If we have the opportunity, the final goal would be to launch the title on every platform.

"Early Access on Steam and Game Preview on Xbox One are like pre-release, so they don’t have a restriction on quality. However, PS is very strict about this. There were cases where a game took 6 months more to launch even when it was already completed. We are still in the stage of learning the console development environment and console gamers’ taste. We need to think about other platforms after evaluating and completing the Xbox One version first."

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

Thanks InvenGlobal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles