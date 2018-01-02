Shenmue III Developer Teases 2018 Release and 'Many Other Surprises' - News

It has been two and a half years since Shenmue III was first announced at E3 2015.

The game has since been delayed to the second half of 2018 and many speculated the game would be delayed again. However, developer Cedric Biscay teased the game is still coming out in 2018, as well as other surprises.





"I wish you a Happy New Year," said Biscay. "All the best for 2018. It will be great with the Shenmue 3 release on PS4 and PC and many other surprises."

Shenmue III will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC in the second half of 2018.

