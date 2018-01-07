Best Narrative of 2017 - ArticleBrandon J. Wysocki, posted 4 hours ago / 785 Views
Video games can offer all of the spectacle of blockbuster movies and the story depth of a novel, but with a level of interaction and immersion that make them, in my opinion, the epitome of entertainment. While graphics and gameplay are a critical part of making a video game a magical experience, the narrative can be just as essential. While graphics and even gameplay can become antiquated, a good story is timeless.
From the list above, Ive only finished HZD. I have to finish zelda, but storywise it has not caught me like HZD did. I was very intrigued by the story, and amazed by the little story-parts you were discovering through the game. And at the end, I felt, how do i say it?, like, "complete" when I knew the whole story, a feeling of fulfillment.
Nier or HZD deserves this. Not sure why Zelda was in this a good game but narrative?!
People don't vote with their head. It's the usual "dick measurment" competition that's more important.
Horizon deserved the win, but why was Zelda in the top 4 in narrative-category?
When I think Narrative or Store i definitely don't think Zelda.
Because it's Zelda so it gets to be in every category even if it doesn't apply to it.lol
Yeah, Zelda definitely didn't belong up there.
And because of the inability to edit, and the urge to eat my muffin I must now make another post.
"Or story" not store. Although I don't think of Zelda when I think of stores either..
I loved BotW's story. The way you kind of 'collect' it was really well executed.
Nier absolutely won !
What I like about Botw's story is that the way it was told could only be done in a videogame. Gaming should strive more for what can only be done narratively in Gaming, rather than trying to be a bunch of cutscenes bridged together by gaming sections.
Best narrative for me is b/w what remains of edith finch and hellblade
Having played both Horizon and Nier, I definitely feel like Nier had the better story.
