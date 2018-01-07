Best Narrative of 2017

by Brandon J. Wysocki, posted 4 hours ago / 785 Views

 Video games can offer all of the spectacle of blockbuster movies and the story depth of a novel, but with a level of interaction and immersion that make them, in my opinion, the epitome of entertainment.  While graphics and gameplay are a critical part of making a video game a magical experience, the narrative can be just as essential.  While graphics and even gameplay can become antiquated, a good story is timeless.  


The Shortlist:

 
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

 Breath of the Wild


Horizon: Zero Dawn

 Horizon: Zero Dawn


What Remains of Edith Finch

 What Remains of Edith Finch


Nier: Automata

 Nier Automata





The Winner:


Horizon: Zero Dawn

Horizon: Zero Dawn Wins!
 
Horizon: Zero Dawn delivers on all three of the aforementioned pillars of video games.  Dazzling graphics bring a captivating future to life, and satisfying action/RPG gameplay ensures you enjoy your time adventuring in this gorgeous world.  Those excellent elements are rounded out by an intriguing and entertaining story that compels you to progress through the game.  The narrative in Horizon: Zero Dawn gives substance and depth to an overall wonderful game, making it one of the best, most complete offerings of the year, and the site's winner for Best Narrative of 2017.

7 Comments

Knitemare
Knitemare (2 hours ago)

From the list above, Ive only finished HZD. I have to finish zelda, but storywise it has not caught me like HZD did. I was very intrigued by the story, and amazed by the little story-parts you were discovering through the game. And at the end, I felt, how do i say it?, like, "complete" when I knew the whole story, a feeling of fulfillment.

StokedUp
StokedUp (3 hours ago)

Nier or HZD deserves this. Not sure why Zelda was in this a good game but narrative?!

WhatATimeToBeAlive
WhatATimeToBeAlive (2 hours ago)

People don't vote with their head. It's the usual "dick measurment" competition that's more important.

WhatATimeToBeAlive
WhatATimeToBeAlive (3 hours ago)

Horizon deserved the win, but why was Zelda in the top 4 in narrative-category?

Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

When I think Narrative or Store i definitely don't think Zelda.

NawaiNey
NawaiNey (3 hours ago)

Because it's Zelda so it gets to be in every category even if it doesn't apply to it.lol

Azuren
Azuren (3 hours ago)

Yeah, Zelda definitely didn't belong up there.

Bandorr
Bandorr (3 hours ago)

And because of the inability to edit, and the urge to eat my muffin I must now make another post.
"Or story" not store. Although I don't think of Zelda when I think of stores either..

Flilix
Flilix (2 hours ago)

I loved BotW's story. The way you kind of 'collect' it was really well executed.

Oneeee-Chan!!!
Oneeee-Chan!!! (3 hours ago)

Nier absolutely won !

pikashoe
pikashoe (11 minutes ago)

What I like about Botw's story is that the way it was told could only be done in a videogame. Gaming should strive more for what can only be done narratively in Gaming, rather than trying to be a bunch of cutscenes bridged together by gaming sections.

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (1 hour ago)

Best narrative for me is b/w what remains of edith finch and hellblade

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (2 hours ago)

Having played both Horizon and Nier, I definitely feel like Nier had the better story.

