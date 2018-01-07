Best Narrative of 2017 - Article

Video games can offer all of the spectacle of blockbuster movies and the story depth of a novel, but with a level of interaction and immersion that make them, in my opinion, the epitome of entertainment. While graphics and gameplay are a critical part of making a video game a magical experience, the narrative can be just as essential. While graphics and even gameplay can become antiquated, a good story is timeless.





The Shortlist:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild













Horizon: Zero Dawn













What Remains of Edith Finch













Nier: Automata

























The Winner:









Horizon: Zero Dawn





Horizon: Zero Dawn delivers on all three of the aforementioned pillars of video games. Dazzling graphics bring a captivating future to life, and satisfying action/RPG gameplay ensures you enjoy your time adventuring in this gorgeous world. Those excellent elements are rounded out by an intriguing and entertaining story that compels you to progress through the game. The narrative in Horizon: Zero Dawn gives substance and depth to an overall wonderful game, making it one of the best, most complete offerings of the year, and the site's winner for Best Narrative of 2017.

