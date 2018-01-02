The Last Guardian Studio Teases New Game

by William D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,831 Views

Developer GenDESIGN, who worked on The Last Guardian, has teased a new game on its Japanese website with an image. 

Fumito Ueda used to lead Team Ico before leaving Sony to form independent studio, GenDESIGN. Team Ico developed Ico and Shadow of the Colossus.

CrazyGamer2017
CrazyGamer2017 (11 hours ago)

I hope Fumito Ueda is at the helm for this game too. His poetic and downright oneiric touch is much appreciated.

pokoko
pokoko (9 hours ago)

I had a bit of goosebumps from the Yorda vibe. Can't wait to see how this looks on the PS5.

thismeintiel
thismeintiel (1 hour ago)

Sequel to Ico?

Masked_Muchaco
Masked_Muchaco (2 hours ago)

A girl and a giant hand, maybe it's some sort of king kong thing.

V-r0cK
V-r0cK (3 hours ago)

The thing on the right looks like a big old person's hand covering a sideboob :/

ROCKY223
ROCKY223 (4 hours ago)

If its anything like last guardian then im not interested

UltimateGamer1982
UltimateGamer1982 (9 hours ago)

Unless it’s an Ico remake, most likely a PS5 title. Can’t wait.

KLAMarine
KLAMarine (11 hours ago)

"Okay guys, no more dog birds. We're going back to cute girls"

