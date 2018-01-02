The Last Guardian Studio Teases New Game - News

Developer GenDESIGN, who worked on The Last Guardian, has teased a new game on its Japanese website with an image.

View it below:

Fumito Ueda used to lead Team Ico before leaving Sony to form independent studio, GenDESIGN. Team Ico developed Ico and Shadow of the Colossus.

