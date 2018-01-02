The Last Guardian Studio Teases New Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,831 Views
Developer GenDESIGN, who worked on The Last Guardian, has teased a new game on its Japanese website with an image.
View it below:
Fumito Ueda used to lead Team Ico before leaving Sony to form independent studio, GenDESIGN. Team Ico developed Ico and Shadow of the Colossus.
I hope Fumito Ueda is at the helm for this game too. His poetic and downright oneiric touch is much appreciated.
I had a bit of goosebumps from the Yorda vibe. Can't wait to see how this looks on the PS5.
Sequel to Ico?
A girl and a giant hand, maybe it's some sort of king kong thing.
The thing on the right looks like a big old person's hand covering a sideboob :/
If its anything like last guardian then im not interested
Unless it’s an Ico remake, most likely a PS5 title. Can’t wait.
"Okay guys, no more dog birds. We're going back to cute girls"
