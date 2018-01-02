Online Free Roam Coming to Need for Speed: Payback in 2018 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Electronic Arts and Ghosts Games have announced online free roam is coming to Need for Speed: Payback later this year.

The update will allows players to explore the world of the game with others online.

The game managed to sell 462,431 units first week at retail, according to our estimates.

Need for Speed: Payback released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

