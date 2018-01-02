Last Man Sitting Gets Action Packed Trailer - News

A new trailer of the indie game Last Man Sitting has been released. It showcases players sitting on office chairs shooting each other with guns.

View it below:

The alpha for the game is planned for early this year on Windows PC. It will feature local four player co-op, online multiplayer, a level editor, and chairs with different stats.

