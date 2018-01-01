Need for Speed: Payback Sells an Estimated 462,000 Units First Week at Retail - Sales

/ 607 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The racing game from publisher Electronic Arts and developer Ghost Games - Need for Speed: Payback - sold 462,431 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 1.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 349,945 units sold (76%), compared to 106,066 units sold on the Xbox One (23%) and 6,420 units sold on Windows PC (1%).





Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in Europe with 236,269 units sold (51%), compared to 132,312 units sold in the US (29%) and 20,861 units sold in Japan (5%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 28,308 units in the UK, 62,881 units in Germany, and 37,166 units in France.

Compared to the last Need for Speed game sales are down. 2015's Need for Speed sold 672,043 units in its first week.

Need for Speed: Payback released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles