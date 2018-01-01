Need for Speed: Payback Sells an Estimated 462,000 Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 607 Views
The racing game from publisher Electronic Arts and developer Ghost Games - Need for Speed: Payback - sold 462,431 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 1.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 349,945 units sold (76%), compared to 106,066 units sold on the Xbox One (23%) and 6,420 units sold on Windows PC (1%).
Compared to the last Need for Speed game sales are down. 2015's Need for Speed sold 672,043 units in its first week.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
And publishers thought loot boxes wouldn't hurt sales...
Is this considered a flop? Seems pretty low for an EA game.
Considering they had it on sale for like half off 2 weeks after release, I'm guessing first week sales were a disappointment for them.
- +1
2 Comments