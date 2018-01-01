The Witcher TV Series Won't Be 'Watered Down' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 631 Views
The fantasy action RPG series The Witcher is getting a TV series on Netflix and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed it will not be watered down.
"There will be no watering down," said Schmidt. "I give you my word."
The series pilot is currently being written.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Lets hope not. Netflix originals have been hit or miss. If they handle this right, it could take over for Game of Thrones once it concludes.
She worked on Daredevil which is one of their best, so here's hoping.
- 0
1 Comments