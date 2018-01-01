The Witcher TV Series Won't Be 'Watered Down' - News

The fantasy action RPG series The Witcher is getting a TV series on Netflix and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed it will not be watered down.

"There will be no watering down," said Schmidt. "I give you my word."





The series pilot is currently being written.

