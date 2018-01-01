Dungeon Crawler Kharon’s Crypt Coming to Switch - News

posted 10 hours ago

The Kickstarter funded nonlinear dungeon crawler Kharon’s Crypt has reached a stretch goal and is coming to the Nintendo Switch.





"In order to release the game on Switch, we’ll have to remake pretty much all of what we had programmed in Unity from scratch because Game Maker can’t export to Switch, which means the Switch version will be released a bit after the computer versions," said the developer in a Kickstarter update.

"From now on we’ll start working on developing the game for PC, Linux, Mac and Switch. Any other possible versions will be developed after these are done. Our next goal is to have the first two floors and the first Boss ready to go so we can release the Private Early Access (for those of you who have it) as soon as possible and let you enjoy the game!"

Kharon’s Crypt will launch in October 2018, however, the Switch version will likely release at a later date.

