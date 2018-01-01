Xbox Game Pass Commercial is Overcharged with Sunset Overdrive - News

Microsoft has released a new Xbox Game Pass commercial that features Insomniac Games’ Sunset Overdrive. The title is just one over 100 games available on the service.

View it below:

"Xbox Game Pass is serving up unlimited access to over 100 great Xbox One and Xbox 360 games at one low monthly price. With an endless menu of blockbuster games like Sunset Overdrive, Halo 5, Gears of War 4, Metal Gear Solid 5, Resident Evil 6, Bioshock and critically acclaimed indie games like Limbo, you'll always have a reason to come back and play."

You can subscribe for one month for just $1 until January 5 here.

