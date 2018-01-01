Atooi has 'At Least 3 Switch Games Planned for 2018' - News

/ 364 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Developer Atooi released its first Nintendo Switch title - Mutant Mudds Collection - in December. The team is looking to release "at least three Switch games" in 2018, according to founder Jools Watsham.

It is not known what any of the three games are. One possibility is the Metroidvania title Xeodrifter. Indie games have been successful on the hybrid handheld console.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles