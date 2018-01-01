Open World JRPG Metal Max Xeno New Trailer Released - News

posted 11 hours ago

Kadokawa Games has released a new trailer for the upcoming open world JRPG Metal Max Xeno. The trailer showcases characters, the story and gameplay.

View it below:





Metal Max Xeno will launch in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on April 19. No release in the west has been announced yet.

