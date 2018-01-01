Former BioShock Developer Joins 2K Studio to Work on Unannounced Game - News

Bioshock Infinite level designer at Irrational Games Shawn Elliot moved to Arkane Studios in Austin Texas to work on Prey, however, he has since left the team to join 2K Games.

Elliott now lists himself as a Principle Combat Designer on an unannounced title in Novato, California. Hangar 13 is based in Novato, but appears he is working at a new studio in the same city.





It is a possibility he is working again on a new BioShock title since Irrational Games is currently focused on other projects and has shrunk in size.

