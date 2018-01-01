Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China Coming to Xbox One on January 12 - News

Developer Ace Maddox has announced Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China is coming to the Xbox One on January 12. You can pre-order the game right now for $18.99.





Here is an overview of the game:

Flying Tigers: Shadows Over China is an air-combat action game based on the historical events of America’s secret volunteer squadrons that defended China against Japan in the China-Burma-India theatre of World War 2.



Experience rarely depicted air-battles as you take on the role of headstrong fighter pilots, self-sacrificing transport navigators, and daring bomber crews and gunners of the AVG, the RAF, and the USAAF to repel the onslaught of the Japanese war machine. Dogfight skilled enemy aces using "hit and run" tactics, carry out breakaway air-strikes behind enemy lines, and take part in the defense of China’s critical supply-routes, from Rangoon up the Burma road, and across the deadly Himalayan "Hump."



