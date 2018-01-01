Nintendo Sets Goal of 20 Million Switch Units Shipped Next Fiscal Year - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,276 Views
The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for the gaming giant having sold 10 million units worldwide by the first half of December.
Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima in an interview with the Kyoto Shimbun newspaper said that the company has a goal of 20 million Switch units shipped worldwide in the next fiscal year that runs from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.
It took nine months for the Switch to sell 10 million units, so a goal of 20 million units in a 12 month period will rely on strong software releases.
Thanks DualShockers.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Its absolutely possible
20m sounds overly optimistic to me unless Pokemon or Animal Crossing makes 2018.
A hefty goal, but it's good to be ambitious. I think they'll fall short of a number that high, but end with a more than respectable number next year regardless. I hope they make it to 20m though!
Go switch!! Nintendo on fire.
A big part of it could be price. Its a momentum based business so typically you'll sell more each year until the system peaks and then it will sell less each year. If Nintendo discounts the system at for November and December or does some really good bundles I could see Nintendo doing 20 million or coming close to it.
Nintendo is doomed
Just give me animal crossing. We will have to buy another one for our home if that comes out.
Depends on which games make it this year.
Hmm. They must be planning on a price cut this year. I wonder how much it'll be. I'm guessing $50. But, man, a $100 one would help them beat this prediction.
Do they currently need one?
Not necessarily. With a strong line-up they could also reach the 20 million mark (or at least, come close to it).
It's not that they need one. I just think to hit that goal, they're going to need at least a $50 cut.
Switch is curently selling great for $300 whitout game, so in this year we will first start seeing bundles with one game for same price point of $300. Talking about price cut best you can hope is $50 price cut around Black Friday and Holiday season.
Dude, at some point you gotta realize you are always wrong. The console needs no discount for that, specially no 100$ discount which is utterly ridiculous.
You're an idiot!
Hope they succeed.
No hope needed. They're going to do it easily!
Don't need to hope. They're going to do it!
Looks like nintendo will finally be ramping up production. They could of been close to that this year if they had more confidence in their product.
Piece of piss
Welcome to the site!
