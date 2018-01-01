Nintendo Sets Goal of 20 Million Switch Units Shipped Next Fiscal Year

by William D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 1,276 Views

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for the gaming giant having sold 10 million units worldwide by the first half of December. 

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima in an interview with the Kyoto Shimbun newspaper said that the company has a goal of 20 million Switch units shipped worldwide in the next fiscal year that runs from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019. 


It took nine months for the Switch to sell 10 million units, so a goal of 20 million units in a 12 month period will rely on strong software releases. 

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


12 Comments

progstarmac
progstarmac (8 hours ago)

Its absolutely possible

  • +6
shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (1 hour ago)

20m sounds overly optimistic to me unless Pokemon or Animal Crossing makes 2018.

  • +3
S.Peelman
S.Peelman (4 hours ago)

A hefty goal, but it's good to be ambitious. I think they'll fall short of a number that high, but end with a more than respectable number next year regardless. I hope they make it to 20m though!

  • +3
UltimateGamer1982
UltimateGamer1982 (7 hours ago)

Go switch!! Nintendo on fire.

  • +3
bowserthedog
bowserthedog (6 hours ago)

A big part of it could be price. Its a momentum based business so typically you'll sell more each year until the system peaks and then it will sell less each year. If Nintendo discounts the system at for November and December or does some really good bundles I could see Nintendo doing 20 million or coming close to it.

  • +1
tripenfall
tripenfall (55 minutes ago)

Nintendo is doomed

  • 0
Moonhero
Moonhero (2 hours ago)

Just give me animal crossing. We will have to buy another one for our home if that comes out.

  • 0
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (6 hours ago)

Depends on which games make it this year.

  • 0
thismeintiel
thismeintiel (7 hours ago)

Hmm. They must be planning on a price cut this year. I wonder how much it'll be. I'm guessing $50. But, man, a $100 one would help them beat this prediction.

  • 0
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (7 hours ago)

Do they currently need one?

  • +2
Flilix
Flilix (7 hours ago)

Not necessarily. With a strong line-up they could also reach the 20 million mark (or at least, come close to it).

  • 0
thismeintiel
thismeintiel (6 hours ago)

It's not that they need one. I just think to hit that goal, they're going to need at least a $50 cut.

  • -2
Miyamotoo
Miyamotoo (5 hours ago)

Switch is curently selling great for $300 whitout game, so in this year we will first start seeing bundles with one game for same price point of $300. Talking about price cut best you can hope is $50 price cut around Black Friday and Holiday season.

  • +1
Goodnightmoon
Goodnightmoon (3 hours ago)

Dude, at some point you gotta realize you are always wrong. The console needs no discount for that, specially no 100$ discount which is utterly ridiculous.

  • +2
Nintendoisnumber1
Nintendoisnumber1 (3 hours ago)

You're an idiot!

  • -3
Gamer147
Gamer147 (7 hours ago)

Hope they succeed.

  • 0
Nintendoisnumber1
Nintendoisnumber1 (5 hours ago)

No hope needed. They're going to do it easily!

  • 0
Nintendoisnumber1
Nintendoisnumber1 (3 hours ago)

Don't need to hope. They're going to do it!

  • 0
SWORDF1SH
SWORDF1SH (6 hours ago)

Looks like nintendo will finally be ramping up production. They could of been close to that this year if they had more confidence in their product.

  • -1

Comments below voting threshold

Nintendoisnumber1
Nintendoisnumber1 (5 hours ago)

Piece of piss

  • -7
COKTOE
COKTOE (3 hours ago)

Welcome to the site!

  • -1