Nintendo Sets Goal of 20 Million Switch Units Shipped Next Fiscal Year

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for the gaming giant having sold 10 million units worldwide by the first half of December.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima in an interview with the Kyoto Shimbun newspaper said that the company has a goal of 20 million Switch units shipped worldwide in the next fiscal year that runs from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019.





It took nine months for the Switch to sell 10 million units, so a goal of 20 million units in a 12 month period will rely on strong software releases.

