PUBG Surpasses 3 Million Concurrent Players on Steam - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 497 Views
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has reached a new record with more than three million million concurrent players on Windows PC via Steam on December 29.
The game peaked at 3,106,358 players at once.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.
I am more surprised on PUBGs metascore.. sitting on a 86 considering its flaws.
Well it is a really popular game. Many of the critics do not dare to give it a low score.
The flaws you are talking, are things that can be fixed with a patch or 2. Its just them taking their own sweet time to do so.
