PUBG Surpasses 3 Million Concurrent Players on Steam - News

posted 9 hours ago

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has reached a new record with more than three million million concurrent players on Windows PC via Steam on December 29.

The game peaked at 3,106,358 players at once.





PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is currently available for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

