Kamiko Tops 160,000 Downloads on Switch, VOEZ Hits 50,000 - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Flyhigh works announced the top-down action puzzle game from developer Skipmore - Kamiko - has surpassed 160,000 downloads worldwide on the Nintendo Switch.

It was also revealed that the rhythm game - VOEZ - has been downloaded 50,000 times worldwide on the Nintendo Switch. It is also available on iOS and Android.

