Hello Neighbor Rated for Switch, PS4 by PEGI - News

posted 10 hours ago

Hello Neighbor has been rated for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 by European rating board PEGI. Developer Dynamic Pixels has yet to make an announcement that the game is coming to either console.

The game launched in December for the Xbox One and Windows PC.

