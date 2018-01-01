Mercenaries Saga Chronicles Announced for Switch - News

posted 10 hours ago

Circle Entertainment announced it will release the tactical RPG trilogy - Mercenaries Saga - to the Nintendo Switch as Mercenaries Saga Chronicles.





The three games included in the collection are Mercenaries Saga, Mercenaries Saga 2: Order of the Silver Eagle, and Mercenaries Saga 3: Gray Wolves of War.



